Jr. High math and science whizzes compete at TMSCA contest

On Saturday, February 10th, 19 BSJHS TMSCA (Texas Math and Science Coaches Association) students represented Big Spring in Andrews to compete in a Math and Science competition. Our junior high went up against 7 other schools and did not disappoint. The Math and Science teams both came in first place and were named champions in both divisions. Big Spring Junior High school placed second overall, behind Andrews. Out of the 19 BSJHS students, 10 placed in one or more events.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story