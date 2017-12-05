KBEST hosts inaugural holiday light contest

In an effort to help spread a little holiday cheer throughout Big Spring neighborhoods, KBEST Media has decided to start a new Christmas tradition. During the month of December, some local residents will be participating in the KBEST inaugural Big Spring Christmas Lights Contest. According to KBEST Media Operations Manager Mark Richardson, the contest will be for anyone located within one of the six Big Spring city council districts.

One of the residential property owners or tenants must be over the age of 18 years old and fill out an entry form, which can be found at kbst.com or their station located at 608 Johnson in Big Spring. Christmas lights must include traditional bulbs, LED bulbs, or projected lights. Decorations can be in a yard or apartment balcony and participants can decorate alone or use the help of friends, relatives, or even a company if applicable

“We will allow all types of residences, including apartments, to enter our contest,” said Richardson. “We want to encourage Christmas spirit across the board.”

Contest applicants must abide by all city codes and rules and respect their neighbors' property boundaries. A panel of judges will judge each entry address from the street between 7-10 pm on Friday Dec. 15, so lights must be on during this time period. Judges will focus on four criteria: lights, creativity, design, and overall presentation. Religious, non-traditional, and whimsical decorations are all welcome. Bonus points will be given to anyone who includes lighted poinsettias in their theme, since Big Spring is known as the “lighted poinsettia capital of Texas.”

For more on this story, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.