KBEST names lights contest winners

Big Spring is a town that loves its Christmas.

But when they noticed that brightly lighted homes were becoming a bit fewer and farther apart in our fair city, KBEST Radio knew just what to do: Host a Christmas decoration contest.

Well, the results are in, and the winners were announced Thursday at the Historic Spring in Comanche Trail Park.

Awards included first, second, and third place in each city district; plus a grand prize winner and runner-up. In each district, first place winner received $500; second place got $250; and third place received a Butterball turkey. Each winner received a stocking full of Christmas goodies as well. The grand prize runner up received a hotel stay and tickets to Six Flags "Holiday in the Park" in Arlington, as well as dinner at "The Mellow Mushroom" restaurant and tickets to Ripley's Believe It Or Not; while the grand prize winner received Christmas with the Dallas Cowboys, including a hotel stay and four tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game, a VIP tailgate party, and a meet-and-greet with former Dallas Cowboys star Bill Bates.

