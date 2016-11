Keep Big Spring Beautiful (KBSB) and the city of Big Spring is holding a e-waste drive this Friday and Saturday.

The collection will be held Friday from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m at the City Landfill, 4100 E FM 700. KBSB volunteers will be on site to guide those with e-waste to the drop-off point from there.