Kidney Fest a success

Courtesy Photos

Kidney Fest, a benefit that was held at The Train Car Cigar Bar on Saturday, Feb. 3, turned out to be a big success. The purpose of the event was to raise money for a local man in need of a kidney, Timothy Underwood. There were several bands in attendance, and a silent auction took place while the bands played. $10 BBQ plates were purchased and delivered.

“We raised a total of $8,500. I just want thank everyone that came out and supported this event. I find it impressive that when someone asks for help, the people of Big Spring will always show up and support them. It was a good time, and we all raised money for a great cause while also having fun,” said event MC Barney Dodd.