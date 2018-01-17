Kidney transplant fundraiser held for Big Spring man

If you have some spare time and a little extra change in your pocket, you might want to consider attending Kidney Fest, an upcoming event being held for Timothy Underwood, a lifetime Big Spring resident who was recently given some bad news.

On a seemingly ordinary morning, Underwood was rushed to the hospital after his wife found him unresponsive in the home they shared with their two children. The news he was about to receive at the hospital would change his and his family's lives forever; he only had one working kidney and needed to start dialysis treatments immediately.

“When we found out about Timothy's kidney, I was working as a traveling trauma nurse,” said Timothy's wife Angela Underwood. “After the shock wore off and we gathered our thoughts, we made a plan for how to handle this. I made the difficult to decision to quit my job and stay home to take care of Timothy full-time because our insurance didn't cover home healthcare and it made more financial sense for me to do this.”

Timothy was first diagnosed Nov. 18, 2016, and Angela explained how the last 14 months have been the most challenging of her entire life.

“My husband is never sick and hasn't even had surgery or anything medically serious occur before this,” said Angela. “Our family was completely caught off guard by this terrible diagnosis.”

Luckily, the Underwood's story didn't stay a secret for long. The Underwoods contacted former Big Spring resident and event promoter Barney Dodd for a little guidance on how to organize a fundraiser.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.

Kidney Fest will be held on Saturday, Feb 3 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Train Car, 100 S Main.