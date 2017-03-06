The kids have gone fishin’

Saturday morning, a bunch of kids put down their video games and picked up rods and reels – and fished up a storm at Comanche Trail Lake.

“This is our 9th annual Rotary Fish-a-thon tournament, sponsored by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club,” said club spokesman Zack Mullins. “I think we’re looking at close to 20 people or so.”

Mullins said the entrants, who ranged between 2 and 11 years of age and were accompanied by parents, were having a blast.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “We expect that we’re going to do this tournament again next year around March. We’re very thankful for the Visitor’s Bureau for helping stock the tank. I believe they’re the ones who do that every year, and they stock it with trout.”

The club offered top prizes in three categories: first fish, biggest fish, and most fish caught. Those three prizes were claimed by Ryan Dunlap, who caught the first fish – a catfish – at 8:44 a.m.; Aliyah Martinez, who hauled in the most fish with her five trout; and Om Patel, who hauled in a monster 4.8-pound carp, which was the largest fish caught in the tournament by far. None of the other fish were more than a pound.

For their efforts, the top three winners received either an Ugly Stick fishing rod, or an Ugly Stick tackle box. T-shirts, mugs, and thermoses rounded out the prize list for other competitors; the prizes were provided by the Rotary Club.

During the tournament, the young fishermen and women were joined by some guests, Mullins said.

“Today we’ve had some visitors with the Sheriff’s Department’s been out here, they’re out here fishing and having fun,” he said. “And our Game Warden, Matt Woodall’s been out here as well.”

During the weekend tournament, seven boys and girls caught a total of 15 fish, including 11 trout, two catfish, one carp and one perch. The fish ranged from 0.34 pounds to Om’s giant 4.8-pound carp; the total weight of all the fish was 12.02 pounds.

The final fish of the day, a trout caught By Talon Cavazes, weighed in at 0.66 pounds.