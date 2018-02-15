A warm cup of coffee, blood pressure checks and a little bit of heart talk is what you can expect to receive when you attend Kindred Coffee Hour this Friday.

The weekly coffee hour will be taking place in the Yellow Rose Café, located inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center, from 9 a.m .to 10 a.m.

“February is heart health month so all the speakers this month have been centered around heart health. We have covered some preventative measures for heart disease and this week we will be discussing the importance of proper blood flow,” Christian Fair, Kindred community sales specialist, said. “We want to help our community be proactive when it comes to their health and what better way to do that than by educating them.”

Coffee Hour was previously held at Cornerhouse Coffee, but with the recent closure, has been moved to the Yellow Rose. Blood pressure checks will still be offered by the nursing staff at Kindred at Home and a free cup of coffee will be available.

“We are thankful to Scenic Mountain for opening up the doors for us and allowing us to come in and provide this resource,” Fair said. “We are encouraging anyone who has a few moments to stop in each week to enjoy a cup of coffee, hear some good health information and get your blood pressure checked. Being able to keep track of the little details can be a big step in preventing a bigger health issue.”

See Thursday's paper.