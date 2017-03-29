Lady Buffs defeat Roughnecks 15-4

The Forsan Lady Buffs softball team hosted the Sundown Roughnecks yesterday where they came out on top, 15-4.

“The girls did a great job offensively tonight,” said head softball coach Shanna Taylor. “They had a few errors in the field but managed to keep their composure.”

Forsan broke off a total of sixteen hits for the game. Pearson, Seymore, Evans, and Hardin each drove in two runs to lead the team.

Seymore stole four bases in the game, contributing to the teams total of twelve.

“Overall they fought hard,” said Taylor. “I think we are definitely heading in the right direction.”

Coming up, the Forsan Lady Buffs will make their way to Post, Texas to take on the Lady Antelopes in another district game which will take place on Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m.