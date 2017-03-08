Lady Buffs dominate Lady Antelopes, 17-7

BIG SPRING, TX

It took awhile for the Forsan Lady Buffaloes to get going, but once they did they passed their first district test with flying colors, defeating the Post Lady Antelopes 17-7 Tuesday at Forsan.
The Lady Buffs started slow, trailing 6-2 after the first inning-and-a- half. After that they went went on a tear, outscoring Post 15-1, ending the game after five innings with the 10-run mercy rule.
Forsan coach, Shannon Taylor, said it was district opener jitters. “The girls were a little bit nervous it being the first district game,’’ she said. “We have a really strong lineup. Post is a new team in the district and we don’t know much about them. It took us a while but we sure didn’t have a stellar first two innings.’’
Forsan will play in the Snyder tournament this weekend.

