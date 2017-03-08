Lady Buffs dominate Lady Antelopes, 17-7

It took awhile for the Forsan Lady Buffaloes to get going, but once they did they passed their first district test with flying colors, defeating the Post Lady Antelopes 17-7 Tuesday at Forsan.

The Lady Buffs started slow, trailing 6-2 after the first inning-and-a- half. After that they went went on a tear, outscoring Post 15-1, ending the game after five innings with the 10-run mercy rule.

Forsan coach, Shannon Taylor, said it was district opener jitters. “The girls were a little bit nervous it being the first district game,’’ she said. “We have a really strong lineup. Post is a new team in the district and we don’t know much about them. It took us a while but we sure didn’t have a stellar first two innings.’’

Forsan will play in the Snyder tournament this weekend.