Lady Buffs get fourth consecutive win, defeat Lady Hornets 52-40

It was strength in numbers for the Forsan Lady Buffaloes Friday night in their district 7-2A win over the Irion County Lady Hornets. Forsan has now four back-to-back district wins after defeating the Hornets 52-40.

The win establishes Forsan as a legitimate threat in the league. After losing their district opener, Forsan has dialed up four wins including Tuesday's 39-32 win over Ozone.

