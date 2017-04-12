Lady Buffs win 5-2 against Borden County

The Forsan varsity softball team brought home a 5-2 victory in their home district matchup with Borden County on Tuesday.

The Lady Buffs remain at a solid first place spot in district standings.

“It was a great game. The pressure was on us since they beat us in our first meeting with them,” said head softball coach Shanna Taylor. “It wasn’t our best defensive game, as we had some costly errors in the infield, but overall the girls played really well.”

Up next, the Forsan softball team will make their way to Snyder for their district match up vs. Ira. The game will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m.

