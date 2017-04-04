Lady Hawks come out victorious in double-header vs. Frank Phillips

The Lady Hawks softball team traveled to Borger, Texas where they competed against the Frank Phillips College Lady Plainsmen in a conference double header and came out on top in a dominant fashion, with final scores of 12-4 and 19-1.

Game One: Howard College 12 - Frank Phillips 4

Celeste Villagrana started on the mound for Howard College. She threw for two innings, surrendered zero hits, one run, walked three and struck out two.

Kylie Shay earned the win for the Lady Hawks as she threw for four innings, surrendered four hits, three runs, walked three, and struck out five.

Seumalo led the team offensively as she drove in six runners and contributed three hits to the teams total of 13 for the game, two of her three hits being home runs.

Game Two: Howard College 19 - Frank Phillips 1

“I felt good about the way we played today,” said head softball coach Kelly Raines. “We have a few injuries that we are trying to recover from and we had girls playing some new positions, but they managed and did a really good job.”

Michaela Brown earned the win on the mound as she pitched all of the five innings, surrendered only three hits, one run walked three and struck out three.

Howard College racked up a team total of thirteen hits for the game. Mitchiner, Lee, Young, Loyola and Velazquez led the team on offense, collecting multiple hits and each driving in three runners. Mitchiner led the team in stolen bases as she contributed two to the team’s five.

The Lady Hawks were sure-handed and did not commit one error in the field. Jackie Mercado had the most chances in the field with four.

“We are just taking it one day at a time. The one loss at Clarendon really hurt us,” said Raines. “We are in third place right now behind Midland and Odessa, and we need to have a good weekend coming up against West Texas College, as they are in fourth place.”

Coming up, Howard College will go head to head with Western Texas College next weekend in a four-game conference series. The first two games will take place on Friday, April 7 in Snyder, Texas with the first game to start at 1 p.m. and the second to immediately follow. The last two games of the series will take place in Big Spring on Saturday, April 8 with the first game to start at 1 p.m. and the second to immediately follow as well.