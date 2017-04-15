Lady Hawks defeat Odessa in two shut out wins, clinch first place in conference

The Howard College softball team made their way to Odessa on Friday for the first two games of their four game series with conference opponent, Odessa College. The Lady Hawks defeated the Wranglers in shut out fashion, with final scores of 12-0 and 9-0.

Game One: Howard College 12 - Odessa College 0

Celeste Villagrana earned the win on the mound for Howard College, as she threw for all five innings, allowed zero runs on four hits, walked two and sat three.

Kaylynn Lopez led the Lady Hawks on offense with two hits in four at bats with three runs batted in.

The Hawks were sure-handed in the field as they did not commit one single error. Taire Lee made the most plays on defense with four.

Game Two: Howard College 9 - Odessa College 0

This game was mainly a defensive battle for the majority of the game between both, Howard College and Odessa College, as the first scores of the game weren’t brought across until the top of the fifth inning when the Lady Hawks got their bats going again and went on a nine run streak.

“I thought we played really well, maybe the best we have played all season. Our pitching was great, we hit very well, were strong defensively and had a lot of girls contribute, so I really couldn’t ask for more from them,” said head softball coach Kelly Raines. “Odessa is ranked ninth in the nation, and we are not ranked. We have been underrated all year, which is totally fine with me, so it was really good for us to get these two wins, especially in five innings like we did. Now, we just have to do the same thing that we did today in tomorrow’s games.”

The Lady Hawks will host Odessa this afternoon for the last two games of the four game conference series. The double-header is set to begin today at 1 p.m.