Lady Hawks dominate games Friday

The Lady Hawks softball team easily dominated both their games against Vernon College Friday.

GAME 1: Howard College 6 – Vernon College 3

GAME 2: Howard College 17- Vernon College 1

“Overall, two good wins for us today.” said head coach Kelly Raines. “I thought our pitching and defense did really well.”

Coming up, the Lady Hawks will face Tyler Junior College at home on March 4 1 and 3 p.m., and Luna CC at home on March 17 at 1 and 3 p.m.