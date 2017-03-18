Lady Hawks dominate Rough Riders 17-1 and 9-1 in double-header

The Howard College Lady Hawks softball team hosted the Luna Community College Lady Rough Riders yesterday in their first conference game of the season, and they came out with two solid wins.

Game one: Howard College 17 – Luna CC 1

“We came out hitting in the first game, and I believe that gave us a lot of confidence,” said head coach Kelly Raines. “We have been working hard on our hitting and playing solid defense. Our pitchers just hit their spot and kept them guessing.”

The Lady Hawks collected a total of 16 hits for the first game, five of those hits being home runs. Mercado, Darling, Lopez, Young and Mitchiner each collected multiple hits for Howard College.

Game two: Howard College 9 – Luna CC 1

“We played well,” said Raines. “We have been putting in a lot of work to get ready for conference and we are excited to play.”

The Lady Hawks had a total of 11 hits in the game. While Young collected multiple hits for the team, it was Mercado and Lopez who led offensively, collecting three hits apiece.

Howard College will conclude their conference match against Luna with another double-header at home today beginning at noon.