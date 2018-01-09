Lady Hawks hold off Lady Texans for 54-46 victory

Both the Lady Hawks (10-8) and the Lady Texans (13-5) entered Monday night’s game with an 0-2 conference record and one common goal in mind, to avoid starting conference play 0-3. With as many good teams as there are in their conference, an 0-3 start would be a tough hole to try and dig oneself out of. On top of that, a loss in this game would guarantee a spot at the bottom of the conference and a long ladder to climb to get back into the race for the top four. Fortunately for the Lady Hawks, they dodged that bullet and managed to shut down the Lady Texans’ offense to pull out a much needed 54-46 win.

For full coverage & statistics on this game, please see Tuesday's paper.