Lady Hawks prevail in double header against Tejanas

The Lady Hawks softball team hit the road to take on El Paso Community College in a conference double header where they came out on top in a dominating performance, beating the Tejanas in a 9-0 shut out in the first game, and 17-3 in the second.

“I thought we played great,” said head coach Kelly Raines. “We came out pitching and hitting strong. It was a good way to start the weekend.”

Game one: Howard College 9 - El Paso 0

Celeste Villigrana got the win for Howard College. She pitched for all five innings, surrendered three hits, zero runs, walked only one and struck out five.

The Lady Hawks broke off a total of 11 hits for the game. Darling led the team with three runs batted in.

Game two: Howard College 17 - El Paso 3

Howard College bagged a total of 17 hits for the game. Lopez lead the team offensively going 3-4 for the game and brought five runs across for the Lady Hawks.

Michaela Brown earned the win for Howard College. She pitched five innings, surrendered four hits, three runs, walked one, and struck out five.

The Lady Hawks will take on the Tejanas once more in another double header which will take place today in El Paso with the games beginning at 11 a.m.