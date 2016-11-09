Lady Hawks win home opener, 58-50

The Howard College Lady Hawks won their home opener of the 2016-2017 campaign Tuesday, beating Cisco College 58-50.

It wasn’t easy in the first half for Howard. They were getting outplayed on the perimeter defensively, and that led to a 13-5 turnover differential in favor of Cisco. Despite the disparity in turnovers, a shooting percentage of 37 from Cisco was contrasted with Howard’s 54 percent, and the Lady Hawks went into halftime down only 33-29.

“I think we do a lot of good things, but we give up a lot of easy baskets with those turnovers. It was our same problem against Pima, and the same problem against Central Arizona. We need to be more careful on where we pass the ball and we need to read the defense a little better, but Cisco had a lot of quickness. They’re as quick a team as anybody we’ll play,” Howard head coach Earl Diddle said.

