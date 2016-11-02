Lady Steers’ season comes to an end

ABILENE — The Big Spring Lady Steers have been eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round after falling to the Graham Lady Blues in straight sets Tuesday, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12.

The Lady Steers played arguably their best game of the season, but as the fourth seed from District 5-4A going up against the first seed from 6-4A, they ran into a team that looks to be one of the favorites to win the 4A state championship later in the year.

