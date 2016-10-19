Lady Steers fall to Sweetwater on Senior Night

The Big Spring Lady Steers and Sweetwater Lady Mustangs put together arguably the most entertaining game of the season so far on the volleyball court Tuesday night, but the Lady Mustangs came out on top in straight sets.

Sweetwater won 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 despite giving up huge leads in the second and third sets. In the second set, Sweetwater started the game on a 7-0 run, and in the third set, they started the game in double figures before Big Spring had a point at 10-0.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.