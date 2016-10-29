Lady Steers to play Graham in first round playoff game

The Big Spring Lady Steers fell to the Sweetwater Lady Mustangs in five sets Friday in the tiebreaker game for the third seed in the district.

Big Spring fell 22-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9 in the final regular season game of the year. The loss sets up a matchup with Graham as the fourth seed in the first round of the playoffs. Abilene Wylie finished as district champions with Brownwood coming in second place.

The Lady Steers will face off against Graham at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Cooper High School.