Lady Steers prevail over Snyder, 15-9

The Big Spring Lady Steers varsity softball team made their way to Snyder, Texas to face off in a district match with the Lady Tigers yesterday, and came out on top, 15-9.

Big Spring kept Snyder from crossing the plate in the bottom of the seventh as they ended the game with three back-to-back outs, ensuring their 15-9 district victory over the Lady Tigers.

Solis earned the win for Big Spring as she pitched for the full seven innings, gave up nine runs, nine hits, walked zero and struck out four.

The Lady Steers were able to score 15 points from just seven hits. Rivera led the team offensively with two hits and 2 RBIs.

Starr ran wild on the base paths as she contributed three of the team’s six stolen bases.