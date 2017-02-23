Lady Steers Softball kick off season with win against Lamesa

The Lady Steer softball team traveled to Lamesa on Tuesday where they came out on top in their matchup with the Lady Tornadoes in a 13 to 6 win.

“Going into the game, I wasnt sure what to expect from Lamesa,” said head softball coach Chelsey Jordan. “Our game plan is to take the same approach up to bat no matter who we are playing, and we are going to expect the ball on defense.”

Stand-out hitters for the Lady Steers include: Ashley Gonzalez going 4 for 5 with a triple, 2 runs and 2 RBIs, Jaci Aguilar and Kamri Kemper both went 2 for 4, Cierra Martinez went 3 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs, and Mariah Sarmiento went 3 for 4 with 2 runs, 3 RBIs and a double.