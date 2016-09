Recent rains have blessed Comanche Trail Lake, which is now at capacity again. According to the National Weather Service in Midland, the Crossroads area has a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain today and Thursday with temperatures reaching the high 80s. On Thursday night, the area has a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with northeast wind gusts reaching 5 to 10 miles per hour. (HERALD photo/Lyndel Moody)