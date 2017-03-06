Lake Colorado City State Park gears up for spring break

Lake Colorado City State Park is gearing up for a busy spring season with three events to keep spring-breaking students busy this month. On Saturday, March 18, the state park will host the kayaking event, Kayak with a Ranger, a volunteer trail building event, and the popular event, All Around the Campfire.

The events kick off at the park at 9 a.m. with a basic skills kayaking class.

For more information, check out Monday's edition of the Herald.