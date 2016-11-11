Lake levels on the rise

For a change, water quantity is not a concern for area residents. Water quality, however, is an ongoing struggle.

What has been a rainy year for this region continued through late October and early November, and those rainy conditions resulted in increased levels in area reservoirs.

The Colorado River Municipal Water District (CRMWD) reported earlier this week that recent rains have resulted in an significant uptick in the three CRMWD lakes.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.