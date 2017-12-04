Lawson indicted for first-degree murder; grand jury hands down 21 indictments

The Howard County Grand Jury indicted 21 people Thursday in the 118th District Court, including one on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson, Calvin Jacob Lawson, 34, of Big Spring was indicted for the offense of first-degree felony murder.

The crime, which occurred Oct. 2, involved the gunshot killing of 34-year-old Sterling McIntosh of Big Spring. The killing occurred in the 1600 block of Settles St.

If convicted, Lawson could face life in prison.

