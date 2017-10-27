Learning to SOAR

SOAR, a student outreach and resiliency program, was at Big Spring Junior High School yesterday teaching students about the the dangers of drugs and alcohol. Using goggles, the students were able to simulate what it was like to be under the influence of marijuana, alcohol, LSD, and opiates. The perception-altering goggles were used while students participated in basic motor skills games such playing with a puzzle, participating in a bean bag toss, and “drove” on a mapped-out road to show how difficult basic tasks would be under the influence.