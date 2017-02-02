Lending a helping hand

Residents of the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care have decorated 500 brown, paper bags which will be used for the Food2Kids program.

Food2Kids is an outreach program started by members of First Methodist Church a few years ago and has now has grown into a life of its own. A few days out of the month, volunteers meet at the old Lakeview High School gym to sack food for hundreds of Big Spring elementary students who do not receive adequate food over the weekends.

Sara Shufeldt, president of the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care’s residency council, said she was searching for ways the residents could contribute to the community when she read about the program in the Big Spring Herald.

“We decided that was would be a fun project for our ‘kids’ around here,” Shufeldt said.

This will be a monthly project for the skilled nursing/rehabilitation center.

The next Food2Kids sacking session will be 5:30 p.m., Feb. 6 and 7. All volunteers are welcome. To get to the old Lakeview High School take Gregg Street north and turn left on Delaney, which is the block just past the Salvation Army retail store. Delaney turns into Seventh Street, you will go over the railroad tracks and the school is on the left.

For more information about the Food2Kids, call 432-935-3998. Big Spring Center for Skilled Care is located at 3701 Wasson Road.