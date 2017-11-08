Lending a helping hand
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Prosperity Bank's Scott MacKenzie and Karlee Warren, along with Prosperity Bank employees, awarded United Way a check Monday to benefit the non-profit organization, Victim Service. The $450 dollar check is the result of the Fourth Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest, a fundraiser that Prosperity Bank hosts in order to help aid Victim Service in their mission of providing the necessary assistance and direct quality service to all victims of violent crimes.
