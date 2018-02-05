Library to host 'Read to Me' for infants

It's never too early to start reading to your child and help plant the seed of reading in a youthful mind. That's why the Howard County Library, located at 500 S Main St., is hosting “Read To Me: Lap Sit Babies,” Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Children's Room in the downstairs of the library.

During “Read To Me” children 18 months and younger, with their caregivers, can come to the Howard County Library for some reading and to hopefully spark a fire that will last a lifetime.

“It's a great thing to start to love reading early on in life,” said Donna Downing, head of the Children Library at Howard County Library. “But we have a lot of fun things planned out for the kids besides reading that we think the little ones will really have fun doing.”

Some of those activities include Nursery Rhymes, finger puppets, ABC's, and more.

