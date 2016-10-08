Life after loss

A rash, violent act left such a deep, emotional hole for a Big Spring man, his family, his sisters and brother, that it took years before he could begin the healing process.

“I got to a point where I was like, ‘This is enough. I have to change,’” said Jacob Gonzales. “It’s all a decision. The way you live your life is a decision you make. For my kids and for my wife, I had to make a decision to live life for the better.”

On June 6, 2009, Jacob was at a family gathering at the residence of his mother, Patricia Gutierrez, and her husband, Tom.

“My mother was walking away.... He (Tom) comes out with the shotgun and we’re laughing because someone just said a joke and he thought we were laughing at him and he said ‘Oh ya’ll want be laughing we’ll see who gonna have the last laugh.’ And he shot my mom. I heard one shot but there were three shells,” Jacob recalled.

Patricia who was 45 at the time was pronounced dead at Scenic Mountain Medical Center from a gun shot to the back caused a 12-gauge shotgun. Tom Gutierrez was later pled guilty to the murder on Sept. 9, 2010, and is currently serving a 35-year sentence.

For years, Jacob stayed in a constant emotional struggle with anger, guilt and sorrow over his mother’s murder. During that time, he said he felt he needed to stay strong for his family refusing to mourn just to break down in tears at night over his mother’s death.

Gun shots often rang out in the neighborhood where, Jacob, his wife, Melinda, and the couple’s two children lived, causing the young man to suffer flashbacks of the murder. With the help of Victim Services, the family found new living accommodations.

“I was having nightmares. I was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder,” Jacob said. “I would lash out. I was angry one minute, sad the next, and back and forth. I caused a lot of problems with my wife. I would leave a lot. Occasionally, she (Patricia) would pop into my head and I would break down. I would try to block it out.

“I would also sometimes feel guilty because I felt like maybe there was something I could have done to stop it, but I know I couldn’t,” he continued. “My wife was one that was always there to help me get through it. Four years ago we found Jesus and we gave our lives and start going to church, and I was healed from it and I forgave Tom for doing what he had done. Unforgiveness is just like a prison. I wasn’t forgiving for him, but for me in order to grow more.”

The healing process has been a long one. Last year was the first time Jacob was able to speak of the incident openly without breaking down, he admitted.

Birthdays, Mother’s Days and other special occasions still bring up strong emotions because he still “misses her presence,” he said.

“She had a good heart,” Jacob recalled. “She gave away a puppy one time and the person couldn’t buy puppy food ... so she would go and buy it herself and give it to them.”

Yet the family uses these times to “celebrate her life,” the couple said.

According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, in 2014 132 women were killed in domestic violence murders in Texas, which is up from 2013 when 119 women were killed; and the numbers seem to continue to trend up. In 2012, 114 women were killed in domestic violence situations, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence; 12 more than in 2011, when 102 women were killed.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. A pink silhouette of Patricia is on display at Prosperity Bank this month to help bring awareness to the issue, along with a second one representing another Howard women killed in a domestic violence incident. In all, six Howard County women are memorialized by pink silhouettes since the inception of the program.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that in 2014, 64 incidents of domestic violence were reported to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and 521 were reported to the Big Spring Police Department.

After living through her own experience in an abusive relationship before she met Jacob, Melinda said it is difficult to pull away, but urges women to reach out.

“Women should seek help. There are always signs there,” she said. “They need to trust somebody and seek help. Sometimes that trigger is there — you never know. With Tom, I never saw something like this. You just never know.”

And for those who are suffering from the affects of a violent act, Jacob said “You are not alone”

“A lot of times, the best way to heal is to talk about it and let it out,” he said. “If you are in the position I’m in, it’s better to let it out. Before I came to healing, I was keeping it in. That would build up and build up and it was like an explosion, like a time bomb instead of letting out little by little. The more you hold it in the worse it’s going to get. In time you will heal from it.”

To ask for help or to volunteer, call Victim Services at 432-263-3312. Victim Services provides 24-hour service 365 days a year.