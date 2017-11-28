Lighting up for Christmas

It isn’t quite December 1 yet but one of the most festive men in Big Spring is already decking the halls and lighting up for Ole’ Saint Nick.

Paul of Paul’s Custom PCs has lit up the outside and inside of his building for the holidays and is inviting the community to come celebrate the holidays with him this weekend during the Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade.

“All season long you can come and see a large, nice Christmas light display,” said Paul. “In addition to the lights outside, we are going to allow those who are interested to tour the inside. Every room on the inside is lit and decorated.”

Paul will have free, curbside seating for the public to view the annual Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade this Saturday.

According to Paul, he will have seating available but the public can also bring their own lawn chairs if desired. The inside tours of Paul’s Custom PCs will be available one hour before the parade begins and one hour after the parade ends.

“We are going to provide parking behind in the back so they don’t have to go through the mess out front,” explained Paul. “You can park on both sides of 20th between Main and Scurry and we will allow those who want to take part in the open house tour to come through underneath the carport. After they take the tour, they can go on straight through the front door right into the parade seating.”

Paul’s Custom PCs parade watch and Christmas lighting tours are free of charge and open to the public. The open house will begin at 4:30 p.m., Dec. 2 and will also be open an hour after the parade ends. The Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade begins at 5:30 p.m.