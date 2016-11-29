Lighting up for the Christmas season

An annual tradition, Paul’s Custom PCs is lighting up for the holidays.

Owner Paul Johnson welcomes the public to come look at their light display until the end of the year.

“We want the public to know to come look at the lights,” said Johnson. “This is the place to come by and look all season long.”

In addition to a lighted display, Johnson will also be offering free seating during Saturday’s annual Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade.

“We are gonna offer public seating out at our place, 20th and Scurry,” said Johnson. “We will set up rows and rows and rows right on the curb side and offer that totally free to the public. We want them to know that its another place the public can come and watch the parade for free.”

The annual community lighted Christmas parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 24th and Scurry and head north towards 4th and Scurry. Currently, the Herald has 46 entries into its parade. Those still wishing to have a float may either call the Herald at 263-7331 or just show up at 4:30 p.m. at 24th and Johnson. Late floats will not be eligible for prizes and will not receive a entry number.