Lightning, rain doesn’t melt away Funtastic Fourth crowd

Participants were not daunted by the rumbling thunder or a little bit of rain dropped by an encroaching storm during the 7/11 Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Funtastic Fourth on Friday.

“Come on let’s go guys,” encouraged one of the announcers.

Despite what seemed to be a looming storm over downtown on Friday, a crowd still formed around the 7/11 Hot Dog Eating Contest as the event began.

After the contest ended, however, people took cover under business awnings and umbrellas as the storm finally made its presence in downtown.

Heavy wind gusts brought blowing sand followed by a lightning and rain storm for part of the evening which stopped activities for a while but didn’t extinguish the fun. Earlier in the day, 74 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at Midland Airpark around 5:35 p.m. from the same storm that would later dampen the Funtastic Fourth.

Once the storm moved out of the area, the activity at the main stage was back on around 9 p.m., with Spur 327 taking the stage, followed by hometown musician Mark Mc-Kinney. Country legend Ronnie Milsap ended the night.

Funtastic Fourth concludes tonight with concerts from Quiet Riot and Great White.