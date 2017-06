Producers and film crew prepare behind the cameras as they wait for the next scene to be shot at the Hotel Settles for “The Iron Orchard”. The entire lobby was dressed in equipment, lights, and a foggy haze that transported the hotel back into the 1940s. The film has been adapted from the 1966 book by Tom Pendleton. An independent film company out of Austin has been shooting in Big Spring and West Texas the past few weeks.