Lions collecting books for SA Boys and Girls Club

Books and reading are vital to education. The recently formed Big Spring Centennial Lions Club has started a new drive to provide books for the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to get books into the hands of learning readers.

"We're trying to get (the Boys and Girls Club) enough books so they'll have a sizable library out there, where the kids can check books out and take them home to learn how to read," said Lions spokesman Ken Lawhon. "We're going to try to get them to learn to read before they get into school."

Lawhon said the library of donated books will be kept at the Boys and Girls Club to be used as a resource to develop knowledge and enjoyment of reading among children and teens.

"Really, right now, small books for, say, kindergarten through third grade," he said. "The closer we get to school, we're wanting to get into the bigger books, possibly up to the 10th grade. That way they'll have resources where they can give the books out to the kids where they can actually learn how to read and not drop out of high school and all that good stuff."

Potential donors have several options about how to provide books for the drive, Lawhon said.

"They can either bring them by the Boys and Girls Club, or they can bring them by my house at 1707 E. 15th," he said. "Cash donations would also be good; that way we can buy new books for them."

