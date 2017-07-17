Little Joe rocks Fair Barn for Victim Services

After a slow start, a concert at the Howard County Fair Barn picked up a little momentum, and a small group got to hear some great music and raise awareness about a local non-profit.

About 150 people showed up – eventually – to see Monty Dawson, A.C. and the Heaters, and Little Joe y La Familia. The event was a benefit concert for Victim Services of Big Spring, and was organized by the Coyote Store in Gail.

"I have a rough estimate. Of course, as you saw, we didn't have very many come out," said Coyote Store owner Becky Justice. "After the total costs of the show, I think we ended up bringing them in about $600. That was profitability after paying the Fair Barn rental, and after paying for Little Joe."

While the show's monetary donation to Victim Services was moderate, the real payoff was the exposure generated for the organization, she said.

"The greatest victory of this show – and yes, on the monetary side, you always want to do well – But the awareness that was generated," said Justice. "So many people didn't know. We do know that, because of the exposure gained from this event, we've had people reach out to Victim Services seeking help."

