Living Nativity returns Friday

The 29th annual “Live” Drive-Through Nativity returns Friday night and is expected to draw thousands to Big Spring as the large display tells the life of the Biblical Jesus Christ from his birth to his death and resurrection through individual scenes.

The Living Nativity is free to the public, but donations help to support the program. This year, the Living Nativity will be held nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. A little more than 100 volunteers will help put on the show nightly.

Each scene is painted and decorated to represent ancient buildings and places of Judea at the time of Christ’s life. Spectators drive through an illuminated trail and can listen to a cassette tape or compact disc telling the story of each scene.

The entrance to the Nativity Drive-Through is best approached from the west on Martin Luther King Boulevard and then turn south onto Lancaster. For further information, call 432-267-7015.