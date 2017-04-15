Local author sets book signing for Monday

A local author will hold a book signing for her newest publication at the Howard County Library, 500 S. Main, Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Eunice Filler will be signing copies of her new book “Filler Up,” a part biography and part historical fiction of her family’s stories and history from the Civil War to Great Depression as they scratched out a living in West Texas.

“This is my attempt at a family legacy,” Filler writes in her introduction to the book. “It begins with my great-grandfather and mother and it ends with my father and his brothers and sister. I hope it makes our ancient forbearers come to life in your mind and heart as it has for me.”

This is Filler’s second published novel. She also writes a weekly column on religion published Fridays in the Big Spring Herald. Filler has a master’s degree in hospitality management from the University of North Texas and a teaching certificate earned at UTPB.. She is retired and lives in Big Spring with her loyal dog, Duke.