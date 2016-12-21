Local biker club takes children shopping for Christmas

A group of local bikers spent Tuesday evening “holly-jollying” up the Christmas season for some local children.

The bikers are the Wildcats, the local chapter of Guardians of the Children, a group with chapters throughout the United States and Canada who advocate for and assist abused and neglected children.

“Tonight we have been really blessed by the citizens of Howard County and we have had a really great year as far as fundraising goes,” said Wildcats chapter Vice President Kelly “Lucky” Miller. “We went to the schools and we asked each school in the area to give us a few kids that were, I wouldn’t say needy, but slightly underprivileged. Everyone knows how the economy is. Kids Christmas was going to be tight for. We gave them tickets to come up and have Christmas with bikers. We’re going to be buying presents for the children. We did this in conjunction with the ISD.”

