Local blood drives sceduled

Just in time for heart health month, United Blood Services is hosting two blood drives in Big Spring in February. Back in Motion Chiropractic will be hosting the first drive on Friday and Big Spring High School will be hosting the second drive on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.

Walk-in blood donations are accepted but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment at Back in Motion, call Maegan at 432-2225. To schedule one at the high school, call Haley Lefever at 432-264-3641. Donors can also call 877-UBS-HER0. Donors must be at least 16 years old. Sixteen and 17 year old donors must present a minor donor permit and 16-22 year old donors must meet additional height and weight requirements.