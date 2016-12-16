Local children’s author, Moates, to hold book signing tonight at Gale’s Bakery

A local artist is making sure imagination doesn’t stop when children head home for their winter break this Christmas holiday. Tonight at Gale’s Bakery, artist and children’s author Sheree Moates will be holding a book signing party for her brand new book “Imagination, Where are You?” complete with guest appearances, cookies, and lots of imagination.

“We launched the book Monday,” said Moates. “I’ve just been overwhelmed at the response of people who have known me and shared it. I’ve had phone calls from out of state and all around Big Spring. It’s been amazing.”

Moates’ debut book centers on a girl named Sweet Pea who can’t seem to find imagination. She travels all around her town of Sweetville looking to find it with some help from local friends, including a baker.

Moates will be holding her book signing party tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gale’s Bakery, 2414 Scurry.