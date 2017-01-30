Local churches unite in worship

The energy flowing in the Big Spring City Auditorium Sunday evening was palpable during the sixth United NOW (Night of Worship).

“This is a biannual unity of churches and Christians coming together to do two things: to display unity and worship and pray in 50 minutes,” explained Samuel Segundo, pastor of Family Faith Center.

Around 300 to 400 people filed into the auditorium and although there were still plenty of seats available, almost none of the seats were actually used. The audience was on its feet during the entire 50 minute worship service, which included mostly praise music.

“I loved it. Amazing,” said Caleb Boyd, a member of Family Faith Center. “You don’t usually see this many churches gathering as one.”