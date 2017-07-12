Local Ford dealership gets a facelift
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
The Big Spring Ford Dealership building is undergoing major renovation to its main showcase room. Currently, the old room has been completely gutted and construction crews are in the process of a months-long project to update the aging facility. Once complete, the new showcase room will feature three wi-fi stations for customers and a coffee bar. The renovation is expected to be completed in December or January. Big Spring Ford is located at 500 W. Fourth St.
