Local girl earns champion title at Fort Worth Stock Show

A local teenager has earned the title of champion for her work showing shorthorn heifers at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo last week.

According to a press release from the event, Myka Blissard, a 4-H member from Big Spring, Texas, captured Champion Intermediate Female in the Junior Shorthorn Breeding Beef Heifer Show at the 2018 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 21.

