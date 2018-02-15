Local government offices, schools closed for Presidents Day

Local city and county offices, and area schools, will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Big Spring and Coahoma city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Police, fire, and emergency medical services will remain available as normal in Big Spring.

Howard County offices, including the administrative offices at the Sheriff's Department, will close on Monday, but Sheriff's law enforcement services will continue to operate as normal.

Big Spring school district students will enjoy a four-day weekend this week; the district will hold a staff development day – a day off for students – on Friday, while Monday is a holiday for both students and staff.

Students and staff in Forsan get Monday off; while in Coahoma, Monday is a staff development day and student holiday.