Local man receives serious injury to hand from fireworks explosion

A 34-year-old man received a serious injury to his hand Thursday night after attempting to light a firework, according to Big Spring police.

“Officers responded to Scenic Mountain Medical Center emergency room in reference to a male subject who had been injured by some type of explosion,” stated Big Spring Police Sgt. Tony Everett in news release. “Officers contacted a 34-year-old local resident who advised that he had attempted to light a firework that instantly exploded in his hand.”

The victim was flown to a Lubbock hospital with a serious injury to his hand, Everett stated and as of now this is not criminal case.