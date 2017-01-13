Local MLK march set for Monday

If Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had lived instead of being struck down by an assassin’s bullet in 1968, he would have been 88 years old this weekend. An annual march organized by a local church will make its way down Martin Luther King Boulevard Monday to ensure that King’s dream of a society unplagued by issues of race remains strong.

“The MLK march is an annual event that the church holds to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King,” said the Rev. Michael Smith, pastor of Mount Bethel Baptist Church. “It’s open to the city and all who would like to participate. We normally gather at Martin Luther King and Highway 87, also known as Gregg Street. It’s our effort toe just keep the dream alive. It’s not a day off it’s a day on, and to remember Dr. Martin Luther King and all those who worked for the betterment of our nation.”

The march will begin at 6 p.m., and will cover the entire length of Martin Luther King Boulevard, starting at US Highway 87 or Gregg Street and stretching to FM 700. Smith said there will be a short time for public officials to offer thoughts and memories at the end of the march.

